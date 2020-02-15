There are presidents, and there are presidents
As Presidents’ Day approaches quickly, something special comes to my mind. The greatest source of wisdom and community leadership that has been most beneficial to me was taught by the elders of Greenwood County. They might not have been presidents in the traditional sense, but they presided over their homes, families and religious/civic organizations. Most important, they presided over our community’s conscience and initiated courageous stances that enabled our community to endure to this very day.
My own grandfather, Vando Lewis Sr., will be turning 95 this month. He has been presiding over our family for many decades, and we are proud of and love him for it. Honoring our elders pleases God, strengthens our relationships with this noble generation and allows our senior citizens to know that we value their contributions to Greenwood.
Think of something that we may do for a senior citizen — or someone more senior than you. Perhaps it includes bringing a meal to ensure the plight of senior malnutrition is combatted. Maybe it is bringing them to church or bringing church to them in the form of Bible study or good old time hymn singing. Alternatively, it might be granting them the gift of greater access and mobility to the city/county in which they have invested their hearts and lives.
One way to do this is by expressing support to our local elected officials for the establishment of a small public transportation system in Greenwood. By the way, Happy Birthday Granddaddy Lewis. Keep on presiding.
ROBERT L. GRANT III
Greenwood