The onslaught of online taking us offline?
I wrote about how the progress of automation would reduce employees in the workforce. Self checkouts now are used by customers. Thus fewer workers needed.
Between robots and newer technology fewer humans will be employed. Politicians and some college graduates state the opposite. These students are walking the streets looking for work.
People are lazier than ever and comfort is their goal along with convenience. With this coronavirus we might soon stare famine in its ugly face. Limited imported food supplies might halt. Our farmers here in the States are experiencing weather patterns of concern.
More are relying on computer knowledge to get them whatever they desire to be sent to them instead of stores. The trucking industry will get slower to bring goods to stores, as the retailers will need less in many stores because a lot of folk are having it sent to homes by computer. America is constantly having cyber attacks from Russia, China and North Korea and the internet could be shut down for a long period of time. Then there would hardly be any commodities coming in.
Our 2020 generation perhaps will see grim results from the latest technology. It truly is amazing, the newest robotic society. Trying to take over humanity seems to be their goal.
The goal to reach Mars by the space system might be to eliminate the elderly? Think not? What about the abortion industry? We can read how civilizations in the past flourished, then diminished. May we profit from past judgments and mistakes.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six