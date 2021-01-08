Massive cheating in the Nov. 3 election and a hatred of God in politics so evident has led the way for history to repeat itself in a spiraling way, Nazi Germany on steroids. Every Constitutional right will be seized. God and Guns at the top of the list followed by forced vaccines, depopulation of the unworthy, Fema camps for those who disagree with their agenda and on and on not enough room to list it all. Soothing ties with China and Iran and other questionable countries that hate America. This is just the beginning. Seizing guns will no doubt cause civil war because the Patriots will not allow them to take guns and freedom peacefully. We who like Trump, love our freedoms love God and Country appear to be at a deficit at this time. New Flash Revelation 20-21-22 makes us the winners. Destiny of the unrepentant evils is clear. They will not have a lawyer a jury and they won’t open their mouth as God the judge of all will throw them into hell for eternity. Imagine that an eternity to think about what evil deeds they have done to mankind. One last note Biden/Harris will never be OUR president. It will be an interesting very bumpy ride.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood