I take this opportunity to thank you for your support to the Community Outreach Center. This has been a year of uncertainty! Many people have lost their jobs, families and their friends during this coronavirus pandemic.
I am grateful that although things have been rough with all us, you still didn’t find it robbery to helped us to serve over 40 families in Abbeville County and as far as North Augusta with boxes of food and making children’s Christmas a lot brighter.
We at the Community Outreach Center could not have done it without the help of you, such as: Denise Ashley and the members of Abbeville Community Federal Credit Union, Smokehouse Restaurant, United Bank, members and Pastor of Rock Buffalo Baptist Church, Ray Jackson, Calvin Jones, Aza Williams, Rebecca White, Attorney Tommy Stanford, John Bryant, Rev. Henry Smith, Veretha Wardlaw, Jim Baton and the staff of Community Outreach Center.
Again, I thank you for your support and helping us to continue to make a difference in the lives of our youth, senior citizens and community. Community Outreach Center is, “Where Learners Excel to Become Leaders.”
JAMES “JJ” JACKSON
Abbeville