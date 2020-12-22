Tearing down monuments does not equal justice
There ought to be a more appropriate way of achieving justice, than that being practiced, if indeed obtaining justice is the purpose of those demonstrating so vigorously against slavery and slave owners.
Justice cannot be brought about by tearing down or otherwise removing monuments of historical figures no matter how offensive the lives lived out by those people may be to some. The practice of slavery, discrimination, prejudice, bias and any other indiscretion ought to be offensive to us all. Tearing down symbols that reveal American history will not achieve justice. What is done is done and there is no way to undo events.
For example, if I go out and shoot a man’s brother would that man be within his rights to go out and shoot my brother? That would be the standard, “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.” To practice such a standard would mean that soon we would be living in a blind, toothless world. The life to that brother still would not be restored.
The John C. Calhoun family were slave owners. Will taking down monuments make him any less a slave owner? Will tearing down Calhoun’s statue bring about justice for his history of being a slave owner. If that is what it takes to appease the offended, then Fort Hill, where Clemson University stands, ought to be returned to the Calhoun family.
I said there ought to be a more appropriate way of achieving justice for historical offenses, or any offenses. There is — forgiveness.
FRANKLIN D. MCCOY SR.
Abbeville