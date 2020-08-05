Forget for a moment our two candidates running for president and ask yourself what direction you want our nation to head. Isn’t that infinitely more important than the one person in the Oval Office?
Now, consider how you have fared during the last four years. Haven’t you, and most American families, been prospering in terms of employment, somewhat rising pay and the stock market boom adding to your retirement income? All in all pretty good, isn’t it? Granted, the damnable COVID-19 virus has thrown a monkey wrench into the lives of the entire world, and disrupted all lives temporarily, but we should and will recover from this.
Now the Democrats and their media handmaidens are claiming it’s time to change horses in mid-stream and put in power a political party with greatly differing plans for our country. Their desire is for open borders to allow unlimited immigration that would assure them permanent power in Washington.
A relatively new player on the scene is Black Lives Matter, whose demands are guaranteed annual income, and practically everything else free. Should we accede to the desires of these two organizations, we will ensure a certain quick failure of our glorious republic.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood