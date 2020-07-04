We appreciate the efforts the Greenwood Chamber and Uptown Greenwood have made with the Greenwood Business Pledge to address the spread of the coronavirus in Greenwood. However, what is really needed is a mandate for businesses to require employees and customers to wear masks.
As we've seen during the past several weeks, "encouragement" to wear masks does not work. In order for there to be a significant decline in the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths, a mandate for people to wear masks needs to be implemented at this time. Unless it is, the number of positive cases and deaths will continue to increase, causing further delay in reopening the economy and restoring a sense of normalcy to daily life.
If there were ever a time to take the long view of things, it is now.
NANCY WILSON
Greenwood