First, let me make it very clear that I do not have a love one admitted or work in any health care facility in the area.
I think the Index-Journal is being very unprofessional and unfair to NHC and Whitten Center and their families to continue to publish articles about in-house patients and staff with COVID-19, unless you also publish all health care facilities in Greenwood County.
These are very difficult times for all health care staff and families and for the Index-Journal to add more pain and encourage your readers to discuss negative comments about NCH and Whitten Center. Before you publish another article, walk in the shoes of management and staff at NHC and Whitten Center.
CAROLINE HAWTHORNE
Greenwood