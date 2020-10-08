I am writing in support of Chuck Moates’ candidacy for County Council from District 4.
He has faithfully provided representation for the 4th district. He has been a voice for common sense in dealing with county issues and has been helpful in developing consensus in the council on issues. He has been open to various projects and ideas to improve the county.
Mr. Moates has also been a voice for evaluating county expenditures to be certain that our tax money is being wisely spent. He is willing to try ideas, but reviews results to be sure they are worth the money.
We have serious issues to deal with in our county if we are to continue to improve our reputation as a safe, educationally sound location for new and existing industry. With some of the recent industrial additions to the area, the leadership has chosen to live in Greenville County and to commute to work here. This does not bode well for the future of industrial growth here.
I challenge County Council to push for improvement in policing with emphasis on prevention, the school system to significantly improve its reputation in the state and the drug problem to be adequately addressed.
Mr. Moates is a candidate willing to pursue these goals. He supports Greenwood County residents of all ethnic, economic groups and ages. He can compromise when needed and stand firm when needed, and he has the good sense to know which choice to make.
GEORGE CONE
Greenwood