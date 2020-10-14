I am writing this recommendation in support of Dr. Moates to retain his seat on Greenwood County Council.
I have had the privilege and honor to have worked closely with Councilman Chuck Moates on at least four significant and important county initiatives. These key initiatives have had major impact in helping make Greenwood County a better place to live and work.
1. The building of the new Greenwood County Animal Shelter. This much needed new shelter and long overdue community project would not have been accomplished or completed without Moates’ strong support.
2. The selection and prioritization of strategic projects to benefit from the 2016 Greenwood Capital Sales Tax. The new Piedmont Tech Billy O’Dell Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.
3. The recruitment support of many new major industries to Greenwood County.
4. His key support and volunteer efforts to help bring the LPGA SYMETRA golf tour event to Greenwood. This one event created a significant positive economic boost, help put Greenwood County on a national stage and raised more than $1.2 million in charitable donations in support of women’s and children’s causes.
It has been my experience working on key community projects with Councilman Moates that I have found him to be a strong advocate and effective leader for Greenwood County. We are truly blessed to have him as a member of Greenwood County Council.
Jim Medford
Greenwood