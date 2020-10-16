Supports McCravy as a true conservative
I will vote to reelect John McCravy as my state representative because he is the true conservative in the race.
A study of his campaign website indicates to me that he and I share positions on a variety of partisan issues.
That alone earns my support. But the voter should also not ignore the many non-partisan reasons to vote for McCravy. He cares deeply about public higher education, especially at PTC and Lander (where he has taught as an adjunct instructor of commercial law).
His support for law enforcement has been amply reported in this newspaper and includes his public recognition of over several hundred law enforcement officers from over 20 law enforcement agencies.
He has stood firmly behind developing economic growth in the Lakelands and promoting community organizations such as Burton Center, The Salvation Army, Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, Beyond Abuse, Volunteers in Medical Missions, Beckman Mental Health Centers, Greater Greenwood United Ministries and the CrossRoads Pregnancy Center.
He is a man of deep religious faith and devotion to the culture of life. I ask readers to vote for John McCravy come election day.
ROBERT FIGUEIRA
Greenwood