Supports keeping Moates in office
This letter is to encourage the residents of County Council District 4 to vote for Dr. Chuck Moates.
Chuck has been on council 12 years; he is highly qualified, experienced and knowledgeable in the operations of council; he will have no learning curve. He is the conservative Republican running for this seat. Chuck has worked to help Greenwood County be debt free and he has never voted to raise property taxes. He wholeheartedly supports law enforcement and veterans.
Chuck helped initiate the Capital Project Sales Tax that passed in Greenwood. The program has successfully completed such projects as the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center on the Piedmont Technical College campus, which opened in August, the implementation of the Lake Greenwood Master plan, a countywide public safety radio system and the expansion of the Benjamin E. Mayes Historical Site.
His vision and commitment is to complete the remaining projects in the Capital Project Sales Tax program, such as the widening of state Highway 246, construction and improvements of county public parks and the implementation of a countywide fire service master plan to expand the present water service and to build multiple fire stations across the county. This plan will construct fire stations so that 99.6% of all residences are within a five-mile radius of a station, thus lowering fire ratings and insurance premiums.
Chuck has much work yet to do on council and as the adage states, “Don’t change horses in midstream.”
SUSAN AND JERRY TIMMONS
Greenwood