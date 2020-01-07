I continue to enjoy Andy Brack's column in the Index-Journal on Sundays.
This Sunday's column was particularly good. However, when it comes to the environment and roads, South Carolina is working at cross purposes. When the gas tax bill was passed, it included a surcharge of $60 on hybrid cars and $120 on electric cars biannually. In my view this penalizes those of us who are interested in helping the environment. According to state Sen. Shane Massey, this is so that everyone pays their fair share to use the roads.
Why is the gas tax the only way to fix the roads? It won't be too long before gasoline-powered vehicles will be things of the past. It is time for the General Assembly to find another source of revenue if the roads are really going to be improved.
JERRY GOLDMAN
McCormick