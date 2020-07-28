There is a battle raging in our land. The liberal left and elite are behind the funding, educate yourself. They love to see dissension between the races, riots, looting and killings. They love to see the biggie’s like Kaepernick and others take a knee, pure disrespect for the foundation of our country. There is little hope for any business to stand up for righteousness and what this country was founded on. They don’t want peace, they are happy bringing America down.
Those of us who love our country, who love God, prepare for the battle of your life.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood