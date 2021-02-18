Sings praises of one who is public servant
Anyone who really knows me knows that I will bell a cat quicker than that cat can lick his backside. Being an owner of three cats, I can attest that’s pretty quick.
Long story short, I’ve been having issues with a government agency much to my chagrin. A dear friend recommended that I get in touch with state Rep. John McCravy’s assistant, Sherry. I did.
That young lady went above and beyond the call of duty to ease my frustrations and help me in my pursuit of justice. I so wish that all employees in the government were as outstanding as she. She definitely understands the term “public servant.”
Hats off to Rep. McCravy for making such an excellent choice in hiring this young lady. As I said, I’ll bell a cat but I will also sing praises about anyone who is as efficient as Sherry.
PAULA SMITH
Greenwood