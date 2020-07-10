Recently I learned of the resignation of Heather Simmons-Jones from the Greenwood Partnership Alliance. While I certainly respect her decision to do what is best for her and her family, I must admit I view this as not good news for the greater Greenwood community. Please accept my words of support for Heather and the job her team has done and continues to do.
Developing and maintaining strong relationships with colleagues (both internally and externally) is something I consider key to being successful. When you get down to the details, even though organizations work together via a business-to-business model, it is always a personal relationship driving the business transaction at the core. People like to do business with people, and good people make great organizations.
Heather leads a team of professionals who represent the Greenwood community exceptionally. I applaud the level of dedication, professionalism and overall welcoming demeanor shown by Heather and her entire staff. The Greenwood Partnership Alliance is a class act within the Economic Development community, and an asset to the entire state of South Carolina. I am proud to be a member of such an organization and even prouder to consider Heather my friend.
I would like to publicly wish Heather continued success in her next endeavor. She will surely be missed, but I am confident the team she has put in place will continue to work tirelessly in their efforts to improve the lives of everyone in and around Greenwood.
LARRY EBERHART
Greenville