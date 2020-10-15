Sees need for change in state Senate
My family and I certainly appreciate that Mr. Billy Garrett decided to throw his hat into the ring during one of the most divisive elections in my lifetime. We see him in the light of a Rep. Trey Gowdy or a Vice President Mike Pence.
Similar to the dignity of Mike Pence, Mr. Garrett has run a courteous campaign against his opponent for election to Senate District 10.
I have not heard him address any crowd without first thanking Sen. Nicholson for his years of public service. The issues and positions are strikingly different between the candidates, but neither Mr. Garrett nor Sen. Nicholson has taken the low road. I commend them both.
No offense intended toward Sen. Nicholson, but my family and I will support Mr. Garrett as we believe conservative change is needed in Senate District 10 and we do not support late term, taxpayer-funded abortions.
LARRY G. SMITH
Greenwood