As a lifelong resident of Greenwood County, I am disgusted with the efforts of the Ware Shoals Police Department, as well as the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, at the lack of effort that is being put forth to find Donna Renee Babb.
They wasted no time in bringing out the bloodhounds to search for a man who walked away from home for a bit after an argument, but nothing besides a few flyers for Miss Babb. Where are the bloodhounds and search parties for Donna?
Yes, she could be a handful at times and it seems like the police just have brushed her off as one less to deal with. She deserves the same attention as anyone else. And we are supposed to believe they are here to serve and protect us? What a joke. I have zero faith that either department would serve or protect me.
ANGELA EDWARDS
Ware Shoals