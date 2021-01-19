I don't think anyone can justify the actions by a handful, possibly 200, of the thousands gathered to protest who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol.
How, though, do reports get falsely perpetuated that if it were BLM or Antifa protests, it would have been a more "violent response." At least three proposed that if the majority of the protestors had been different, basically there would have been a "blood bath."
However, facts contradict this lie. Violent protests in Minnesota, Chicago and Seattle that made the D.C. protest look like a Sunday School convention were described by reporters and former President Barack Obama as "mostly peaceful" even as a building was burning in the background. Talk about a double standard.
JAMES HOZEY
Abbeville