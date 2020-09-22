Could one explain how the County Council granted $85K for small businesses while withholding $10K for marketing and administrative costs?
First, it appears to this business boomer marketing is not required with reported existing small business waiting lists for pandemic relief. Maybe make work for a government worker? Second, what administrative costs? Council members are already paid; isn't this their job? Big government can produce bureaucracy at all levels and this just seems to have that odor.
FRED MCGUIRE
Ninety Six