We have been informed that the Greenwood Partnership Alliance is being dissolved. One has to wonder what all of this really means for Greenwood and what this organization really did for Greenwood anyway since so much of what it did seems to be behind closed doors.
One of the latest meetings was behind closed doors and even though some effort was made to find out what was being decided, nothing was ever revealed. The interesting thing about the matter is that so many companies decided to leave and defund the organization. Why is this and will anyone in the public ever know?
South Carolina is no different than other states in that small towns seem to have shady dealings behind closed doors frequently. Perhaps no laws were broken or at least that anyone knows about and no investigations will be performed and all of this will just fade away like other things that have occurred in days gone by. Just something that people wonder about from time to time.
LONNY DANIELS
Greenwood