One of the great songs by the super group Chicago was "Does anybody really know what time it is" and the question today may be "Does anybody really know anything about COVID-19"?
Back in March-April when the state, nation and much of the world stopped, the average positive case count in South Carolina was less than 200 a day. Now, the average has skyrocketed to north of 1,500 a day and practically everything is open and now President Trump and Gov. McMaster want schools to be open, period.
These past months have been some of the most confusing times that we have ever seen. Does anyone really know what is the right way to live in the COVID world? All across the nation, mayors and governors rushed to shutter businesses, churches, shops, schools and restaurants and the hope was the curve would flatten. Now, we realize that the curve had not even started to go up outside of New York and other metro areas. Our state sheltered when the cases were crawling up and now that they are on a rocket to the moon we are open for business.
Yes, life has to go on, but how it is lived is the question of the day and year. We rushed to close, we rushed to reopen, now we are closing again. Here's hoping the merry-go-round will stop until the experts, not the politicians, say it is safe for schools to open.
ANDY SULLIVAN
Honea Path