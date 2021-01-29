I feel compelled to write to congratulate Self Regional on their organization of the vaccine clinic.
I was discouraged when unable to get through on the phone the first week, but was happy to see the website request form last Wednesday night and I applied.
I received a call Friday morning to set up appointments for Saturday for me and my wife. When we arrived 10 minutes before the appointed time there was a long line outside the building and I expected they were running behind.
Much to my surprise, the line moved along quickly and we entered the building only two minutes after the appointed hour. The check-in was quick and we were moved along to one of 20 cubicles where we received the vaccinations in short order. After waiting the 15-minute observation time, we left only 30 minutes after entering the clinic.
The organization was superb and all of the six or seven persons we encountered were very friendly and professional.
The experience could not have been better. Kudos to all!
LEWIS DORRITY
Greenwood