Editor’s note — Two sports writers covered, wrote, edited and placed no fewer than 13 local signings in Thursday’s edition, making it all but impossible to attend the game. However, the author’s point is not lost on our staff.
In a town where football is king, I can easily understand devoting the entire front page of the sports page to the national signing day for local athletes. Their accomplishments are indeed impressive. And, with the number of Carolina fans in our area, I can understand the need to devote 36 column inches of an Associated Press story, including two pictures, to the success of the unranked Gamecock men’s basketball team in their victory over Florida.
What I do not understand is how a local team from Lander University, that is ranked number 3 in Division II women’s basketball, could be relegated to 2.5 column inches, including the small headline, especially when they were playing at home.
The community and the success of the Lander women’s basketball team deserve more. If you truly want to be a community newspaper, you can and should do better.
RAUCH WISE
Greenwood