Has the world gone completely mad over this coronavirus panic? A view of the alarming reports put out by government officials and the media will support there is substantial evidence to support this conclusion of insanity. A brief review of widely available statistics will indicate that the basis for the coronavirus hysteria is flimsy, to say the least. Here we have 33 infections and five deaths in a state of about 5 million people.
Take the years 2018-19. Infections in the U.S. from flu amounted to 35,500,000. Deaths from flu amounted to 34,000. Does anyone remember a nationwide panic as we are seeing today?
In the years 2017-18, there were 45 million flu infections in the U.S. precipitating 61,000 deaths. Does anyone recall store shelves being stripped bare by a panicking population?
In the years 2016-17, there were 700,000 flu infections causing 80,000 deaths.
Any child with a fifth-grade education can go online to find these statistics. So how can the New York Times publish their current widely exaggerated coronavirus report? The New York Times is not alone in fostering the baseless panic consuming this country. All the media is participating as well as high government officials.
It would behoove the Index-Journal to do more basic investigation on the relevance of the coronavirus instead of mindlessly regurgitating the output of the panic promoters in the media. The nation as a whole should take a deep breath and take a sensible view of where we are as a nation and what are our perspectives. Previous generations had far more serious things to cope with.
ROY MENDELSOHN
Cross Hill