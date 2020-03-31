After enjoying Roy Mendelsohn’s fine letter a few days ago I have kept in mind his spot-on term “mindless regurgitation.”
I’ve examined a full week’s columns to identify “regurgitators.” Dana Milbank is probably the worst; following him is another usual regular, but not during my seven-day examination, Eugene Robinson, a not-so-bright man often heard on Meet the Press.” Steve Roberts served as fill-in for him.
Returning to Mendelsohn’s “mindless regurgitation,” concentrate on the second word; it describes carping about the same thing repeatedly, precisely what TV and print “biggies” have done Trump’s whole term. Their sole objective might be described as “ never under any circumstances a good word for Trump; his every word or deed must be criticized by all." Trump is by no means a flawless paragon of virtue; he usually exaggerates, often stretches the truth, all right lies, but what a huge difference there is between the consequence of his lies and what his actions have done to improve our national prosperity.
Quite simply, Democrats would much prefer being in power with the nation in a depression than to be the minority party during an economic boom — like the one Trump engineered after Obama had told us that good times were over; we had to adjust to international realities.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood
Greenwood