Says McCravy cares for elderly, veterans
I support representative John McCravy for South Carolina State House.
He is the right person for the job. He cares for his constituents with heartfelt intent. When our beloved Papa turned 100, he and his office made sure that our grandfather received the royal treatment. Our grandfather, Lewis Jackson Beaube, was recognized and honored at the Statehouse in Columbia as the oldest living veteran in South Carolina. We have Rep. John McCravy to thank for this. He cares for our veterans.
As a family, our votes will be cast for McCravy. He has proven his care and concern for our elders. He honors those who fought for the freedom we all now enjoy. Vote Rep. John McCravy for South Carolina State House on Nov. 3.
HEIDI LIVERMAN
Greenwood