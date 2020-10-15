I am writing to encourage all voters to return Chuck Moates for another term as representative of District 4 on the Greenwood County Council.
Chuck has represented District 4 for 12 years and provided strong input on numerous important projects and issues facing Greenwood County. Chuck’s proven record of support includes projects such as the new Humane Society of Greenwood animal shelter; countywide fire coverage; the Center For Veterans; and several new new industries, thereby broadening our employment base.
He also supported the Center For Manufacturing Excellence at Piedmont Technical College. Chuck has worked diligently to create a council that works together for the benefit of all of Greenwood County. Why change team members when these work together so well? Vote for Chuck Moates on Nov. 3.
BILL THOMASON
Greenwood