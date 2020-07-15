In the last few weeks, I have pondered in my mind and heart the mindset and actions of our society. Yes, according to our Bible, God's words to us, all lives matter. Red, yellow, black and white, we are all precious in His sight.
As I sat today listening to the evening news, the main reporting news was shooting resulting in deaths in South Carolina and other states. I believe that protesters are focusing on our heritage being destroyed rather than using energy to exercise what really matters. If black lives really matter. The shootings and deaths are being caused by blacks killing blacks. Is a black life murdered by another black valued the same as a black killed by a white?
Instead of focusing on racism, the focus should be finding the answer to black-on-black violence among the black race. I wonder who the people are you listen to?
Instead of Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, try Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams. These two men know the problem, but I don't think you really want to heed to their advice.
People, the past is the past, the present is a gift from God and we should be busy striving for the future to be better than both. God bless us all with the ingenuity to make a better life for our generation as well as future generations to come.
BARBARA SPROUSE
Greenwood