Eugene Robinson would have more black men killed.
You obey police commands. Jacob Blake was being arrested for assault on a woman. Why is Robinson more concerned for Jacob Blake and George Floyd than the 51 people shot in Chicago last weekend with five deaths? All were Black. All shot by Blacks.
No one deserves to be killed. I do believe that Martin Luther King Jr. had it right that we should judge people by their character and not the color of their skin.
Robinson embraces the Democratic lie that all Blacks are victims. You are what you make of yourself. God Bless the USA and President Trump!
MICHAEL ADAMSON
Ninety Six