Several facts are clear about the election.
Trump’s 70-plus million votes exceeded his 2016 winning count. This year he got increased support from Blacks and Latinos, which have been essential to Democrats. Trump campaigned tirelessly while Biden stayed home and had almost no contact with voters, never answering questions. Biden was rescued from obscurity by Jim Clyburn in the South Carolina primary; his running mate was likewise unpopular in primaries, and rescued by Biden. Their only plus was that they were not Trump.
The “Blue Wave” Democrats expected in congressional elections didn’t materialize; an opposite “wave” gave Republicans a significant “wave” in the House. In spite of these facts, they claim a Biden landslide.
After watching election returns on election night I retired late, feeling pleased at that point. Trump had won Florida and was ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan (by a lot), Pennsylvania and Georgia. I slept well. Next morning I was appalled at how the situation had changed, especially in Michigan. It was immediately clear to me that Democrat operatives had spent early morning hours in multi-state cheating, for which they are infamous.
Since then, Republicans have been presenting evidence to these states, all rejected; then turning to the Supreme Court, which rejected their appeal without hearing. My theory is that the latter was unwilling to subject the nation to the wholesale violence, arson and chaos that Democrat mobs would precipitate if the election were overturned. All Democrats ought to be ashamed of their performances, but aren’t; they’re totally shameless.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood