After watching election returns on Tuesday night I retired around 11 p.m., feeling pleased that Trump seemed likely to win reelection.
Upon rising next morning, I was surprised and appalled to learn that the picture had changed drastically, Trump’s leads having pretty much vanished in swing states. The situation in Michigan seemed very strange. Overnight, the Trump lead, which had been around 12%, was completely gone.
At first I attributed this to late returns, but have since learned that at least some of the late swings were because of what I had feared well before Election Day, successful cheating by Democrat operatives wherever necessary. Poll watchers were denied entry, or kept at a distance from which effective monitoring was impossible, even refusing to obey a judge’s order to allow effective surveillance.
The Pennsylvania situation was covered extensively by Fox News the next day, exposing the brazen filth of that state’s Democrat operatives. They will stop at nothing in their greedy lust for control. All Democrat voters ought to be ashamed of their party, but probably won’t be, because winning any way is all that counts.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood