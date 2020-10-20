I would like to respond to Barbara Jackson's opinion stating that the choice of Amy Coney Barrett is "an insult to American women." That view would be considered to many people an insult in itself.
Is being a mother of seven an insult to women?
Is adopting children of another race into your family an insult to women?
Is being a respected female educator in higher education an insult to women?
Is having strong faith and guiding moral standards an insult to women?
Is being nominated to the highest court in our nation an insult?
As has been stated many times during the Supreme Court televised hearings, it is not ACB's job to make laws, but to interpret the Constitution to ensure equal justice under the law. Considering ACB is one of today's leading scholars of constitutional law, she is obviously qualified and well respected.
While this is not about who ACB is as a person, but whether she knows well and will defend the Constitution as a Supreme Court justice, her personal and professional qualifications are without question.
As a person, she is a mom of seven children, a wife, and is involved in her church and community. As a professional, she is a well respected expert of our Constitution. She is without reservation up for the job.
PATSY WHATLEY
Greenwood