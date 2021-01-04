Thank you to the Greenwood Fire Department, Greenwood Police Department and City Council members for making it possible for Santa Claus to travel the neighborhoods of Greenwood to bring joy to the faces of many Greenwood residents.
Having grown up in Greenwood, I have always known that we have a beautiful city. In recent years, its beauty has been tarnished as the result of guns, gangs and drugs. Every day I pray that our lovely city can be as wholesome as it is beautiful. I pray that we can influence our youth before they take the wrong road. I pray for those who have ventured off course to turn back around. There is always someone to help and to turn to.
Speaking from experience, I know that lives can change.
Never give up believing in God, good people and Santa.
REBECCA FARMER
Greenwood