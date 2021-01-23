Reuniting as country our citizen duty
Many of us share today a feeling of having safely entered a protective harbor.
We have survived a violent insurrection attempt and months of lies promulgated by elected officials. While relieved, we are also sorrowful that our trust has been betrayed.
We rejoice that double and triple recounts of votes and some 90-plus court hearings have assured us that our election was an honest one. But we cannot understand why people of substance would have lied to us.
Perhaps our former president did not believe COVID-19 was a serious illness. Perhaps he truly believed he had won the election. We must consider whether he was not thinking clearly or he deliberately spoke falsehoods. In either case it is better that he retires to a very private life.
We have a right and a duty to insist public officers be mentally fit and speak honestly.
Having survived a turbulent time it is our duty and honor to consider carefully the needs of our citizens. Too many are sick or dying. Too many have lost employment or their business, or essential education. The new government must address these issues with the full support of all of us.
It is also our citizen duty to reunite ourselves. We have been encouraged to see one another as opponents rather than fellow Americans. Our country began with high ideals we have ever since sought to achieve. Let us continue that noble effort.
BARBARA A. JACKSON
Greenwood