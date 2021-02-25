Rush Limbaugh is an American hero who has influenced political discourse in this country for more than anyone in my lifetime.
Yet, in the initial article published from the AP on his passing, there was no mention of the fact that he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, that he raised millions in support of cancer research and our fallen heroes, or that he wrote a series of children’s books (Rush Revere) that extolled the greatness of America.
My dad, who managed a radio station for 40 years, had a running feud with the Greenville News, the UPI and the AP on this very subject. The news section of a radio station or a newspaper is not a place for totally negative opining. That is reserved for the editorial page. Controversy is one thing, cherry picking only negative and demeaning tidbits to paint a biased viewpoint is totally another.
In 1989, while managing a small AM station in Greenville, I stumbled across Rush’s program on WFBC. From that day on I was hooked. His was a program of entertaining satire which made a point and was almost always right (99.9%). I sometimes wonder how Howard Stern’s eulogy will read. It will probably sound angelic compared to Rush. It is a badge of honor for me to be known as a “ditto head” and to be considered one of the millions of “deplorables” who loved and respected Rush Limbaugh.
DON RYERSON
Greenwood