One of Monday’s letters to the editor stated as fact that our President-elect Joe Biden “ ... is beholden to the Chinese and Ukranians by getting money from them through his son, Hunter.”
This insinuation has never been proven in a court of law. Hunter Biden is currently under investigation for tax evasion. If and when this case is adjudicated in court, we may become privy to the facts. For now, we only have certain conspiracy theory “news” outlets prematurely spreading the rumor of his guilt.
In addition, they also maliciously suggest the unproven involvement of his father in some type of wrongdoing. Our current President, Donald J. Trump, might face the same type of tax evasion investigation in the state of New York when he leaves office Jan. 20.
In our democracy, all men should be regarded as “innocent until proven guilty” under the rule of law.
BRENDA TRIVETTE
Greenwood