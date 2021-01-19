Reflections on how Biden won election
I’ll start with a faux confession: I was a Trump voter who stuck with him from nomination through the post-election controversy.
Unfortunately, I was unaware of the ballot counting schedule: voting day ballots counted first, mail-in ballots last. This led me to believe massive fraud had been committed in the swing states during early morning hours of next day. My reading since has convinced me that Biden did win, and will succeed Trump. Nevertheless, the various illegal practices that took place during swing states vote counting were inexcusable.
At this point I’m left with the important question: Why did Biden win? The only answer that occurs to me is because he isn’t Trump. Perhaps any of the about 20 Democrat “wannabes” might have won for the same reason. It seems a shame to me that all the good which Trump did for our nation went for naught because of his massive personal shortcomings. But he certainly is his own worst enemy.
One would think that the Democrats’ agreed-upon agenda might have outweighed Trump’s persona, but they didn’t. Their expensive moves toward socialism include: the Green New Deal, total phase-out of all fossil fuels, open borders, Medicare for all, free college tuition for all, existing college student debt forgiven.
Add all this up, and you have certain failure of the greatest nation the world has ever known. Now all of these won’t come about in the next four years, but once the federal government grants a “perk” it will not be taken back.
Their control of all three branches of the federal government is ominous.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood