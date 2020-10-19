Note: This letter was sent electronically in July, but was lost in the ether world until it was re-sent this past week. Shortly after making his remarks during the July County Council meeting, Chuck Moates issued a public apology for his choice of words.
I am writing concerning the article headlined “County, state officials weigh in on Confederate Monument” in the July 5 edition. Greenwood Councilman Chuck Moates said “the people that fought for the Confederacy are nothing short of terrorists.”
This comment shows an abject level of ignorance of both historical fact and vocabulary. The term terrorist is defined as a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
From a historical standpoint, for confederate soldiers to be defined as terrorists they would have had to attack Union positions with specific violence and intimidation used against civilians in Union territory. The Civil War began with the firing on Fort Sumter in April of 1861. The first time the Confederacy crossed into Union territory was September 1862, 17 months after the start of military action. In short, the Union invaded the Confederacy, not the other way around. There were no fewer than 13 major battles in Confederate territory prior to the Confederacy ever crossing into Union territory. There are few historical accounts of Confederate troops under orders specifically targeting civilians. However, there are historical accounts of Union soldiers under direct orders to attack southern civilians, civilian homes, farms, crops and cities that anyone with a computer can find in seconds.
In these days of immediate communication, it is important that political leaders, regardless of their significance or lack thereof, should be circumspect and knowledgeable prior to moving their tongue or thumbs.
JAMES V. NAZZARO
Greenwood