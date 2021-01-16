Reader says idea trumps editor’s sock suggestion
Concerning your view on Jan. 12, I was very upset with your view.
Why would anyone pull their support of our president just because of the actions of a few? I, for one, have Trump socks and will be glad to place them in your editor’s mouth and everyone who has turned against Trump. We have a short memory when it comes to what has been accomplished in the last four years.
I only hope all of you who voted for Biden will be able to say the same in four years. Remember that God is still in control of everything. We don’t need the Index to tell us what to think or who to support.
RANDY LATHAM
Greenwood