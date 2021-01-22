Jeff Duncan, please keep doing what you have been doing for the people of South Carolina. Don't listen to the liberal hacks at the Index-Journal.
To my knowledge, the Index never or hardly ever mentioned anything Trump did good during his four years as our president (and there was plenty of good). The Index was too worried about publishing Eugene Robinson or Andy Brack's constant and never-ending assault on President Trump.
Guess the Index can't do their own writing and have to depend on clowns like them to do it for them. Keep up the great work for South Carolina, Congressman Duncan.
JAMES JOHNSON
Hodges