Your article on the cover of the SO Lakelands September/October issue was excellent.
Burton Center has been there for my son, Shane Davis, for 33 years. He is autistic but is very verbal and social. He even sings in the adult choir at Main St. Methodist in Abbeville. He lives in the Stills House in Due West with three other men.
During this time of COVID, they have been confined to their house. They have a loving and competent staff who provides meals and care. He has been very happy and spends his time on the porch waving at friends he has come to love from Due West. He worked 23 years in the kitchen staff at Erskine and was employed at Fuji when the pandemic hit. We never know when "special need" can affect one's family.
Burton Center is known statewide as one of the best facilities for special needs. I would encourage people to go out on the Laurens Highway and see all of the wonderful things they provide here in Greenwood.
Thanks again for the super coverage.
EDITH DAVIS
Abbeville