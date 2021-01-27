Questions whether masks are effective
I wear a mask whenever I am going out and I know that I will be around other people.
Almost everyone that I see when I am out in public is also wearing a mask.
Every time I check the COVID-19 numbers, the cases are up, as well as the deaths.
While wearing my mask (that is medically approved), if I blow on a mirror that is right in front of me, the mirror fogs up.
My conclusion is that possibly the virus is so small that it can penetrate most of the masks we are wearing.
That would mean that masks are not doing the job we are hoping they will do. Otherwise, with most people wearing masks, wouldn’t it mean that the cases and the deaths caused by this terrible virus should be decreasing, instead of increasing?
Does anyone else feel this way? Or, what am I missing here?
JIM MARTIN
Greenwood