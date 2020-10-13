I was never so ashamed of our election debates as I was with the presidential debate. Both candidates were obnoxious.
Biden has been playing the American people for fools, because he certainly was not senile, doddering or anything else. And just as I had prayed it would not happen, Trump turned into a loudmouth bully.
I pray that Biden does not become our next president, and what makes anyone think Biden would do better than Trump is beyond me. He has tried to become president three times and has never convinced any intelligent American he is worthy. He has used his public offices to pad his coffers, as well as every member of his family. He needs to put all the ill-gotten gains he has back in the American treasury to cover all the corruption he has done.
He needs to admit that because of his shady tactics, China felt comfortable enough to make sure the virus was not found out until it was too late. And what did Biden and Obama do but make a mess of the stockpiles of products that had to be dumped because Obama was too busy apologizing for our country and ignoring what Biden and his son were doing?
I doubt we will ever know what Obama did to become so rich while he was in office.
God forbid the crazy liberal ladies who have taken over the brains of Nancy Pelosi should ever get a stronger foothold over the American people.
JANET HECK
Greenwood