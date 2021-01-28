Praises vaccination distribution effort
We want to thank, so very much, the Self Regional workers, National Guard members, Greenwood city employees and others we have failed to list for the very organized vaccine distribution today.
Even though folks scheduled their appointments, the line was long. But what the organizers did was to have available personnel organize the line in order of appointment times, hand out clean face masks and double check for proper identity before entering the building. Upon entry, you were instructed where to go throughout the entire process with welcoming smiles you felt through each worker’s mask.
Thank you to every person involved.
LORA AND DAN HEALY
Greenwood