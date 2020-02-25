Can we return to governing as we knew it before the Trump administration began breaking norms? Can we continue with a tribalistic, useless Congress elected through gerrymandering, representing only the extreme left or right points of view, incapable of stopping power grabs by presidents? What about courts that are too slow to mediate the president and Congress’s power conflicts? The once divided power of our three co-equal branches of government is pretty much now usurped by the White House.
What is our way forward? It’s not yet clear. But a place to start would be to stop thinking that in our two-party system, the “winners” of elections don’t have to represent the people who voted for the “loser.” If governing is seen as sport with winning and losing teams, then we all lose.
Our world heavily depends on the principle of two elements joining to create a new element. Perhaps we can yet salvage this two-party system if we realize that there’s a wealth of problem solving power whenever we lay aside “either/or” thinking and listen without preconceptions. Of course, this would require that we lay aside our egos, pride and need to be right. Can we do that?
Finally, because the drive to gain power is strong and concentration of power is corrupting, misuse of power by elected officials must be contained by checks and balances within the structure of government. It’s in such balance of power that we can regain government that works for the people.
DENISE WALDREP
Greenwood