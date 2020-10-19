I would like to thank Billy Garrett for running for political office. Billy has been our personal attorney for many years. He has helped us in our business to cut through the red tape that often hinders small businesses from being successful. He wants to bring more jobs to our community. He has a 20-year plan to do just that.
With his guidance and help, I have opened several successful small businesses right here in Senate District 10. He understands business law, real estate law, employment law and just about any law you can think of. He will be an excellent senator. He already knows and understands the law and knows how the law affects real people. He will try to lower our taxes, especially state income taxes, and he will cut unnecessary and burdensome regulations.
Billy and his wife, Dee, are a good Christian family. They are great mentors to our family. We look up to them and are proud that they are willing to commit to public service and the rigors of public life. We support Billy Garrett for Senate District 10.
ANTHONY HAYES
Hodges