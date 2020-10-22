One thing has become increasingly clear to me as this pandemic continues: We need a vaccine to get the economy back on track and we need to be doing everything we can to support the development of one.
I encourage South Carolina’s lawmakers to make sure that those developing a vaccine and advancing treatment for COVID-19 have the tools, resources and policy environment they need to do so.
With my fiancé, who works as a nurse, I have seen first-hand the effects this pandemic has had on front line workers. Like my fiance, I do think that a vaccine will help slow the spread of COVID, but I do not think this process should be rushed at risk that it might hurt more than it will help. During this time, I have been on the job hunt. As if that is not difficult enough, a pandemic surely does not assist in those efforts. But, I am thankful to have my health and no direct family members who are immunocompromised during all of this. I am also grateful for lawmakers who will assist the biopharmaceutical industry in their efforts.
A vaccine would not only secure the health and safety of South Carolinians and Americans across the country, but also ensures a return to normalcy and a restoration of our economy. I hope our lawmakers are compelled to bolster the American biopharmaceutical industry as they undertake the significant and difficult challenge to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
WES EMORY
Greenwood