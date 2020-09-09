Let's talk about the war on drugs.
There's a war going on. Too many people just didn't say no, I suppose. Anyone who watches the evening news can readily tell that the war is solely aimed at street drugs. Feeling anxious? Don't smoke pot; take Valiums — you know, mother's little helper. Every commercial during the news is pretty much a drug ad. It's kind of like embracing the Taliban and killing al-Qaida. I thought both were our enemies.
My body knows the difference. Drugs from Matthew down the street are bad, drugs from Dr. Feelgood are good. What? I'm confused. Adderall and Ritalin good, meth and ecstacy bad. Wow. The biggest difference I see is Matthew goes to prison and Lily goes to Wall Street. If you die from prescription drugs or street drugs, aren't you still pretty much dead either way?
Oh, let me die on prescription drugs. I can hear my friends saying "at least the old broad died legally." Hundreds of thousands of people have died from opioids. Finally the pharmaceutical industry will be held accountable. Not so fast. Here comes the pandemic. Now these same drug dealers will become heroes once a vaccine is made. After all, they are drug dealers. Good, legal drug dealers. They're as thankful for this pandemic as Gary Condit was for 9/11.
Pretty sure Nancy said no, at least to Matthew. OK children, go out and be legal drug addicts and not one of those nasty other kind. Gotta love it.
PAULA SMITH
Greenwood