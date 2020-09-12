We have become confused about what is right.
The prevailing belief is that each individual decides for himself what is right. As a result we have no standard or principle by which to govern our actions other than our own selfish desires.
This self-serving philosophy is untrue. God is the absolute definition of what is right. God’s standard does not change and is not subject to individual interpretation. God is the ultimate authority.
Make no mistake. God does love you. But, we are accountable before God according to His definition of right.
SHELBY CROWLEY
Greenwood